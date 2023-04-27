Woman says 50K monthly is not enough to survive in metro city, people react

The metropolitan areas across the country have better job opportunities and provide a better quality of life for many. However, the cost of living in such cities is comparatively higher than the other places. A post shared by Twitter user Medha Ganti has prompted a discussion on just that. People reacted to her share where she stated how a monthly salary of ₹50,000 is not enough to survive in a metro city.

The tweet about ₹ 50K monthly is not enough to survive in metro city has created a buzz online (representational image).(Unsplash/@nookscribe)

“Why are fresher salaries so low? How is someone supposed to survive on it in a metro city? With 50k a month you'll barely have any savings. Not everyone can take money from their families!” she wrote. In another tweet on the same thread, she added, “The answer can't be to make better career choices! People have diff skill sets. 3rd year mein toh you start getting an idea of what you might want to do.”

Take a look at the posts:

The main tweet posted by Ganti has gone viral and received over 1.1 million views. The tweet has also accumulated tons of likes and comments. A few people shared how the cost of living depends on “lifestyle” and “mindset”. Then were also some who expressed their unhappiness.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the post:

“Because cost of living solely doesn't determine salaries. Demand and supply economics + ability to solve tough problems, do,” expressed a Twitter user. “It depends on your lifestyle. I know ppl with lower than 50k salaries, but still end up saving at least 8-10k per month, post all expenses. And I also know ppl whose lifestyle expenses go beyond 50k. It's all in the lifestyle we want to live, commented another. “I too cannot relate. When I came to Bangalore my salary was 20k. 5k rent (10k total shared with a friend) & 5k for food. 2k for other expenses, still saved 8k. If you wish to live you can surely live. I think it's in the mindset. Didn’t mean to offend you, just wanted to share,” posted a third. “You can't survive on 50K??? Seriously???” shared a fourth. “I earn way more than 50k and live in Noida. My monthly expenses are 30-40k . You have to manage your spending habits,” wrote a fifth.

