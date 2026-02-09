Woman says her local dry cleaner earns ₹2 lakh a month, internet stunned: 'Income is not proportional to education'

A content creator’s post about her local dry cleaner earning over ₹2 lakh a month has gone viral on social media, leaving many users surprised and sparking a debate about income and careers. The post was shared on X by Nalini Unagar, who described a recent conversation with the owner of a dry cleaning shop near her home. According to her, the owner and his wife run the business together and employ two helpers on a salary. The estimated monthly revenue stands at ₹2,83,500, Unagar shared. (X/@NalinisKitchen)

“Yesterday, I was talking with the dry cleaning shop owner near my house, where I regularly go. He and his wife both work together, and they have two helpers on salary. I was shocked when they said they earn around ₹2,00,000 per month, which is equal to a 10+ years experienced software engineer in India,” she wrote.

Unagar also shared a detailed income breakdown provided by the shop owner. She claimed the shop irons around 350 clothes daily at ₹10 each, generating roughly ₹3,500 per day. Additionally, about 20 heavy garments such as suits, cholis, and premium sarees are dry-cleaned and ironed at ₹350 each, bringing in another ₹7,000 daily. Based on these figures, the total daily income comes to approximately ₹10,500. With only 3 days off each month, the estimated monthly revenue stands at ₹2,83,500.

She added that the shop owners do not pay rent as they own the space. Their reported expenses include an electricity bill of about ₹6,000 and salaries of ₹40,000 for two helpers. After deducting these costs, the couple is left with a profit of roughly ₹2,37,500, she shared.

“They told me these figures are from last month, but on average, they earn ₹2 lakh+ every month,” Unagar noted.