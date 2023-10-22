Woman says Suhana Khan's outfit mirrors her own from 3 years ago, people react

A woman took to X to share a post related to Suhana Khan. In her tweet, she wrote that a recent outfit worn by Suhana is similar to the one that she wore years ago. It didn’t take long for her post to attract people’s attention and they shared varied reactions. While some thought the tweet was funny, others found it hard to believe.

The images shared by X user with a post related to Suhana Khan. (X/@theprernaa)

“Suhana Khan wearing the same outfit I wore 3 years back. Ahan!” X user Prernaa wrote and shared two images. The first picture is a screenshot from a video that shows Suhana Khan on a dinner date with her mom Gauri Khan. In the picture, she is seen wearing a black top with black striped pants. The second picture is of Prernaa, which shows her dressed in an outfit similar to Suhana Khan's. In her tweet, Prernaa claimed that she wore this combination about three years ago.

In an update, the X user also added, “This was not meant to say that she stole or something, it’s just a tweet guys.”

Take a look at this post on Suhana Khan:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 5.1 lakh views. The post has also accumulated nearly 3,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this tweet?

“Wow, a generation ahead celebrity. She might have googled some ideas for dresses and she came across your photo,” shared an X user. To which, Prernaa replied, “Lol obviously no.” Another added, “Uska to sleeveless hai [her dress is sleeveless]” The original poster said, “Arre, I know but just look at the combination na,” in response.

A third expressed, “Quite a celebrity moment. The universe works mysteriously.” A fourth wrote, “Maybe she follows you and likes your style.” This X user received a reply from Prernaa, who said, “Haha, I wish.”

