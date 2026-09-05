Woman says ‘there is no bigger festival than a job’, urges people to value their jobs

For many working professionals, having a job can feel like both a blessing and something they occasionally want a break from. A woman has captured this familiar contradiction in a video, saying that people often desperately wish for employment when they are jobless, only to start longing for holidays once they begin working.

A woman said there was ‘no bigger festival than a job’, prompting working professionals to share relatable reactions. (Instagram/sonaa_safar)

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The video was shared on Instagram by a woman named Sona, who urged people to appreciate the stability and independence that employment can bring.

‘There is no bigger festival than a job’

“People who have a job will definitely understand me: there is no bigger festival than a job, man. Like, until you don't have a job, you will realise that, 'Man, give me any job, just let me get a job, I'll do this, I'll do that.' But once you're in a job, you think, 'Man, wish I got a holiday today, man, wish this happened.' But if everyone takes a holiday, who will do the job? Nobody,” she said.

(Also read: Woman urges employees to value their jobs amid tough job market: ‘People aren’t hearing back’)

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{{^usCountry}} Sona went on to suggest that instead of constantly looking forward to days off, people should also acknowledge what their jobs provide them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sona went on to suggest that instead of constantly looking forward to days off, people should also acknowledge what their jobs provide them. {{/usCountry}}

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“So, treat your job like a festival, and just believe that if you have this, you have comfort, peace, and contentment in your life. I know sometimes it's hard, sometimes not everyone's job is the same. Still, if you have a job, you have respect, and you are free to live your life as you want. So, just enjoy it. Go for it,” she added.

She shared the video with a simple question in the caption: “What’s your biggest flex in life?”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet relates to her take

The video struck a chord with social media users, particularly those familiar with the constant push and pull between appreciating employment and wanting some time away from work.

“This is so true for every working person,” one user wrote, agreeing with Sona’s observations. Another summed up the familiar dilemma by saying, “The job-holiday struggle is too real.”

Others reflected on how unemployment can change one’s perspective towards work. “You only understand a job’s value when you don’t have one,” a user remarked.

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Another person highlighted the sense of security that employment can offer, writing, “A stable job really does bring peace of mind.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)