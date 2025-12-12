Woman says toxic boss questions sick leaves, internet says ‘mail daal, switch off the phone'

A Reddit post has drawn widespread attention after an employee from a multinational company alleged that her manager repeatedly questioned and discouraged her from taking sick leave, even when she was running a fever and suffering severe body pain. The employee, said she works under a woman manager whom she described as “extremely toxic”.(Pixaby)

The employee, who posted anonymously, said she works under a woman manager whom she described as “extremely toxic” and “inconsiderate towards her own team”. According to the post, the manager does not allow two team members to take leave on the same day.

''Sick leaves are out of question for her. We basically have to beg her to approve one. She is extremely inconsiderate towards her own team members,'' the woman added.

In the post, she cited an example where a colleague’s father was in the ICU, yet the manager refused to grant leave. She further alleged that the manager enforces an internal rule preventing the team from taking any type of leave during January, February, and December—months in which she herself reportedly takes time off.

The employee explained that she had already taken her planned leaves the previous week because the team was required to exhaust their annual leave before the year-end.

''Now im down with fever and extreme body pain. It’s impossible for me to work and she excepts me to work because i am not thinking about the business. I don’t know what to do,” the employee wrote.

The post has triggered discussions around toxic workplace cultures and the misuse of power by senior staff.

'Ur in MNC Write mail to HR if ur manager doesn’t approve it or talk to ur RM for team change or project change. or say fu and take unpaid leave. Health is important. Also from next year follow boundaries and Don’t let plan your leaves,'' a user wrote.

''Mail daal, Tabiyet theek nahi hai, would not be able to connect, need rest. Switch off the phone,'' another said.

''what is the point of having leaves when you can't take it.

Just apply leave in the system, inform her and then block her for the leave duration,'' a third user mentioned.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.