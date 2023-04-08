Woman scares people in theatre as The Pope's Exorcist trailer plays on screen

Imagine you are in a movie theatre and suddenly someone dresssed up as a ghost appears in front of you. How would you react? While some of you may get scared, others may find the situation hilarious. That is how Twitter users are reacting while watching this video showing a woman trying to scare people sitting inside a movie hall.

The image shows the woman scaring people in a theatre with The Pope's Exorcist trailer playing on the screen.(Twitter/@swatic12)

“Ek toh itni Horror movie, upar se aeisa scary stunt [One it’s a horror movie and on top of that such a scary stunt]. The marketing team took scare factor to a whole new level,” a Twitter user wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show a woman dressed in white going up and down the stairs of a movie hall while making scary noises. In the background, the trailer of the film The Pope's Exorcist is being played. It is a horror movie starring Russel Crowe.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 77,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received more than 1,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. While some shared that the video is funny, others commented that it scared them. A few also asked about the location of the movie hall.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Lol I wish I could see this irl,” commented a Twitter user. “Damn, that was scary,” expressed another. “I wanna be in this theatre!!! Where is it??!” asked a third. “Heart attack aa jana hai mereko aisa kabhi kuch hua toh,” wrote a fourth.