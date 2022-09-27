Woman schools her sister about a clock, then realises she's wrong too. Watch hilarious video

A video of a woman narrating how she schooled her sister about a clock before realising that she is wrong too has turned into a source of laughter. There is a chance that the hilarious moment between the siblings will leave chuckling hard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted by Instagram user Trudy Bates. “JOY CLOCK,” she wrote while sharing her video. The clip opens to show Trudy saying how she schooled her sister who thought that a clock that they saw in a store says “OY.” She goes on to share how quite confidently she told her sister that it is supposed to say “Joy” but the “Y” is missing.

We won’t give away what happens next or how she realises her mistake and finds what the clock really says, so take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 34,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. The video is also being re-shared across different social media platforms.

“Ya’ll bring us joy!” posted an Instagram user. “Pure joy, I love it,” expressed another. “Oy,” commented another along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “Hahaha gosh this is the best!” shared a fourth. “Oh I hope you bought it!!!! Y’all are too fun!!!” wrote a fifth. Several people showed their reactions through laughing out loud emojis.