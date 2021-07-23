Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

In a bizarre incident in Vancouver, Canada, a woman had to call for help after spotting an alligator in a stairwell. However, the ‘alligator’ that left her frightened turned out to be something else. A post shared on Twitter details the incident and chances are it’ll leave you laughing.

Jason Doucette, a community police officer with Vancouver PD, tweeted about the incident along with a picture of the alligator that scared the woman.

“7am: Officers called to high rise condo to help ‘hysterical’ resident stuck in stairwell where she just came face to face with alligator,” he tweeted. “Prior to arrival, alligator confirmed as a realistic fake. Phew,” he added.

Shared some 20 hours ago, the post has collected nearly 100 likes and various reactions from tweeple.

“Now that is funny. (Not for the poor resident!)” wrote a Twitter user. To this, Doucette replied, “I heard a different tone (like ‘what the?’) in my coworkers voices when they were dispatched to help”.

“I'm confused. It’s a joke? Doesn't look real at all,” wrote another. Doucette replied again, tweeting, “Running up secluded stairwell, rounding the corner and suddenly coming face to face with this…’clean up, aisle one’ for me”.

“Alligator Loki, up to mischief,” joked a third.

What do you think about this incident? How do you think you would have reacted?

