Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…
trending

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Jason Doucette, a community police officer with Vancouver PD, tweeted about the incident along with a picture of the alligator that scared the woman.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 07:16 PM IST
The 'realistic fake' alligator. (Twitter/@JDoucette2050)

In a bizarre incident in Vancouver, Canada, a woman had to call for help after spotting an alligator in a stairwell. However, the ‘alligator’ that left her frightened turned out to be something else. A post shared on Twitter details the incident and chances are it’ll leave you laughing.

Jason Doucette, a community police officer with Vancouver PD, tweeted about the incident along with a picture of the alligator that scared the woman.

“7am: Officers called to high rise condo to help ‘hysterical’ resident stuck in stairwell where she just came face to face with alligator,” he tweeted. “Prior to arrival, alligator confirmed as a realistic fake. Phew,” he added.

Take a look at the entire tweet below:

Shared some 20 hours ago, the post has collected nearly 100 likes and various reactions from tweeple.

“Now that is funny. (Not for the poor resident!)” wrote a Twitter user. To this, Doucette replied, “I heard a different tone (like ‘what the?’) in my coworkers voices when they were dispatched to help”.

“I'm confused. It’s a joke? Doesn't look real at all,” wrote another. Doucette replied again, tweeting, “Running up secluded stairwell, rounding the corner and suddenly coming face to face with this…’clean up, aisle one’ for me”.

“Alligator Loki, up to mischief,” joked a third.

What do you think about this incident? How do you think you would have reacted?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alligator bizarre
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Woman sees alligator in stairwell, calls for help. It turns out to be…

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP