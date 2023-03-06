Woman shares how a match between ‘Liverpool vs Man Utd’ turned two strangers into a couple

Falling in love is a beautiful feeling and no one knows from where the cupid’s arrow will strike. For this Twitter user, it started two years ago when she received a message from a stranger and a Liverpool fan after the football club lost a match. She shared a post on Twitter to reveal how that one message started her love story.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter user Sharanya posted a picture of herself embracing her partner. The smiles on the faces of the couple make the image even more endearing. Alongside, she also shared her story. “Replied to a random guy’s text in Twitter 2 years back today, right after Liverpool vs Man utd match. We were 2 depressed Liverpool fans back then and now too yet gearing up for the exact Liverpool vs Man utd match tonight. happy 2 years darling,” she tweeted.

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared, the post has accumulated close to 3.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received more than 3,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Ohhhh my, that’s the sweetest text I’ve ever read, more blessings to you guys,” shared a Twitter user. “Cute cute cute,” posted another. “Replying to a random person's text is not that bad afterall,” commented a third. “That's such a fantastic story, congratulations to both of you!” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON