Woman shares pic, asks Twitter to guess her height. Man tries answering with trigonometry

Many of us often complain that the things we learn in school, especially advanced mathematics, never help us in real life. A Twitter user, however, proved otherwise as he found an unusual opportunity to use trigonometry to answer a question asked by a woman on the microblogging platform. He used this branch of mathematics after a woman asked netizens to guess her height.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter user Pallavi Pandey shared an image on her handle. The image shows her dressed in an all black attire standing in front of a flight of stairs. Alongside the pic, she tweeted, “Guess my height!”

It didn’t take long for tweeple to come up with different answers. And one of them took the challenge seriously, as he used maths to answer the question. “Looks like 5' 4.5". But now I am curious,” the Twitter user, who goes by Mr. Nobody, wrote. He also shared an image to show his calculations.

Take a look at the posts:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Is his calculation correct? Turns out, it is not but his efforts left everyone in awe. Pandey replied to his tweet too and shared that she is taller than the height he calculated but also praised him for his efforts. “Hats off to you, man for efforts, but I'm way taller, but wow!!!” she wrote. “Dude put an end to ‘another day of not using trigonometry after class 10 in real life,” she jokingly added.

Here’s how some other Twitter users reacted:

A few others tried guessing her height but none with the help of mathematics. Just like this individual who wrote, “5'6" or 5'7".” Another person wrote, “5'8.” A third expressed, “Bro never thought that trigonometry would make him this famous.” A fourth commented, “Bhai online teacher lgte ho… Appreciated.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON