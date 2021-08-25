Woman shares video of her husband’s kind gesture. Watch

There is something incredible about the videos that showcase people’s random acts of kindness. Those are the clips that often leave people with a huge smile on their face. Just like this video shared on Instagram involving a man and an elderly woman.

Instagram user Brooke Ashley Hall shared the video that shows her husband Marco Hall helping an elderly woman. “Love thy neighbour. Thank you Lord for such an amazing husband @iammarcohall I will never take you for granted!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video opens to show a text that reads “I wondered why my husband was taking so long and then I found him outside doing this.”

Take a look at the video that may fill your heart with a warm feeling:

Hall shared the video nearly 19 hours ago. Since being posted, the post has already gathered more than 33,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also been re-shared across different social media platforms. People shared varied comments while reacting to the video.

“She’s lucky to have you two,” wrote an Instagram user. “So sweet,” expressed another. “Aww that’s so sweet of him we need more Marco in this world,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

