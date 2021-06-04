Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Dads have their own special ways to let their kids know how much they love them. And this wholesome tweet shows just that. If you’ve ever casually mentioned you want something special or particular to eat in front of your dad and found a bunch of them the next day, you’ll relate to this tweet immediately.

The tweet has been posted by RJ Ira. “Told my dad that I wanted naariyal paani. Here’s what I found in my balcony a few hours later,” she tweeted. Her post is complete with a picture that shows what her dad did after this little request from her.

Take a look at the tweet:

It’s hard not to break into a smile seeing this share, right? And chances are this post reminded you of your dad bringing home extra mangoes or your favourite ice cream after you mentioned it to him in passing.

The share has struck a chord with many since it was posted on June 3. Along with many reactions, the tweet has collected over 3,000 likes and counting. Here’s how tweeple reacted:

Of course some couldn’t help but post jokes:

What do you think of this tweet?

