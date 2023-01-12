Woman shoots balloon with flaming arrow while doing a handstand in viral video. Watch

Social media is a treasure trove of videos that often leave us open-mouthed and wide-eyed. And this particular video that is going viral is a perfect example of that. It captures a woman shooting a target with a flaming arrow, that too, while doing a headstand. The viral video has left netizens equal parts stunned and amused, and it may have the same effect on you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read: Athletic dog sets Guinness World Record for most skips on hind legs in 30 seconds. Watch)

“The most efficient way to warm your toes…,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram by archer Orissa Kelly. According to her bio on the meta-owned platform, she is an International foot archer who has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent. She has also appeared in the Hollywood blockbuster Wonder Woman and made her US TV debut on The Go Big Show.

The video posted by Kelly shows her lighting an arrow on fire at a picturesque location covered with a blanket of snow. As the video progresses, she attaches the bow and the flaming arrow to her toes and proceeds with a headstand. Towards the end, she balances herself, draws a bow with the toes of her other foot and shoots the balloon at a distance.

Watch the breathtaking video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a week ago, the video has been viewed over 3.4 million times, and the numbers are still going up. The stunning video has also received lakhs of likes and numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to Orissa Kelly’s video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This would be a proper way to light up the Olympic fire,” posted an individual. Another shared, “What poundage do you shoot? Was that one toe pulling back the string? Outstanding!” “Regular archery can be a challenge. IDK how you can shoot with your feet and on top of that while doing a handstand. Crazy,” shared a third. “That’s wonderful lady,” wrote a fifth Instagram user. “I don’t believe my eyes,” expressed a sixth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail