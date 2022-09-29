Woman shows ‘correct’ method of eating popcorn. Then her cat does this. Watch

Have you ever seen those videos that show the correct way of eating a food item or doing a particular chore? While some of those videos teach people important hacks, some leave them chuckling. There is a new addition to the list and it is probably the funniest one you have seen till now. Why? This video of a woman showing the ‘correct’ method of eating popcorn has a surprise appearance from her cat.

The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, the clip captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Instagram page that is filled with different types of images and videos of cats. “Let me show you the REAL correct popcorn eating method,” they wrote and shared the video.

The video opens to show a text insert that reads, “Was filming a ‘this is the correct method to eat popcorn’ video but it took a turn.” It then shows a woman eating popcorn out of a bowl without using her hands. However, as soon as she takes one bite, her cat intervenes and that too in an absolutely funny way.

The video was posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered close to 22,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Cat said ‘Use your hands’,” wrote an Instagram user. “Still the correct way,” posted another. “This is how I eat popcorn. Definitely the best method if you don’t mind the cat paws,” commented a third. “The cat's tired of your shenanigans,” expressed a fourth.

