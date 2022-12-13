Woman sings Lata Mangeshkar's Suno Sajna Papihe Ne in Mumbai's Mahabaleshwar in viral video. Watch

There is absolutely no dearth of talented people out there, and our social media feeds are proof. Just like this Instagram video that captures a woman singing her rendition of a famous Lata Mangeshkar song in Mumbai's Mahabaleshwar. And her melodious voice attracted millions of eyeballs, and it is an absolute treat to music enthusiasts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We found a new singer… in out off parsi point panchagali( mahabaleshwar) kitni sundar awaj h inki (How melodious her voice is). Please support her," read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video captures a woman singing Lata Mangeshkar's Suno Sajna Papihe Ne from the 1966 film Aaye Din Bahaar Ke at Parsi Point in Panchgani. The song was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, while Anand Bakshi penned it. It was picturised on Dharmendra, Asha Parekh, and Balraj Sahni.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on November 15 on Instagram. It has since amassed more than 6.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also gathered over 86,200 likes and numerous comments.

"Such a beautiful voice," posted an individual. "This is talent.... Better than Ranu Mandal," shared another. "My god! This lady got really amazing talent. Her voice!" commented a third. "Wow, she is amazing. I hope someone give the lady a chance," expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON