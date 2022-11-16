Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman sings Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, netizens love her soothing voice

Woman sings Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, netizens love her soothing voice

trending
Published on Nov 16, 2022 03:08 PM IST

The video that captures a woman singing Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has gone crazy viral online.

Woman singing Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at 3 am in the basement. (Instagram/@shreyabasuofficial)
ByArfa Javaid

The videos that capture people creating their own renditions of Bollywood songs are always a delight to both watch and listen to. Just like this particular Instagram video. It showcases a singer named Shreya Basu singing Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and her voice is simply a treat to the ears. While many appreciated her impressive singing skills, others wondered if it scared her neighbours as she was singing the song at 3 am in the basement.

Shreya Basu posted the video on Instagram. According to her Insta bio, she was the finalist on the reality show The Voice India Kids in 2016. "A much-requested song from you guys. Had to deliver. Thank you so much for the 30k love! Enjoy!" reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram with several hashtags, including #meredholna and #bhoolbhulaiya. A text overlay on the video reads, "When you sing in the basement at 3 am." It also accompanied a laughing emoticon.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared five days ago on the meta-owned platform. It has accumulated over 10.8 million views and gathered over 1.2 million likes. The share even raked up a flurry of comments from netizens.

"People dont understand but this song has one of the most and most difficult lyrics to be sung. I love this song and it justs give me a very positive energy," posted an individual with a heart emoticon. "It gave me goosebumps," commented another. "You have a euphonious voice," expressed a third. "You are the only one who could get this close to Shreya mam. Superbb," shared a fourth with a heart emoticon. "No words. I was listening shreya ghosal 2.0," wrote a fifth. "Some dude who woke up to have a glass of water would have had a great night," shared a sixth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral viral video singing bhool bhulaiyaa 2
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP