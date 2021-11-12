Woman smiles, records as huge Golden Orbweaver spider crawls all over her face

Are you scared of creepy crawlies or are you interested to know more about them? If you are part of the people who answer with the latter, you are definitely in the same team as this woman.

In this video, we can see the woman smiling warmly as a humongous spider crawls through her face and makes its way from her hair to her cheeks!

Though at first, it might look like a good old Snapchat filter, soon you will come to know that it is not. This is because, as the huge spider travels across this woman's face, it grips her hair in order to do so. This creates a strain on her hair, which can be clearly seen in the video.

These kinds of spiders are known as the Golden Orbweavers. According to the official website of the Australian Museum, these kinds of spiders rarely bite humans and even if they do, it is not a matter of immediate concern. Symptoms are usually negligible or mild local pain, numbness, and swelling - just like any other common cut.

These spiders are found in Australia and this video was recorded in the city of Queensland. Throughout the video, the woman can be seen standing in her backyard and smiling as the huge spider walks from the left side of her face to the right.

At one point it appears that the spider might be slipping so she extends her hand to it and it slowly walks down onto her hand by the end of the video.

Watch this unique interaction between the woman and the spider:

Did you find this video interesting or were you scared by it?

