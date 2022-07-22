Woman speaks Hindi phrases in different foreign accents. Viral video stuns people

Words from one language may often sound very different when spoken by someone for whom it is not their native tongue. Highlighting that, this content creator posted a video which shows a woman saying a few Hindi phrases in different foreign accents.

Instagram user Ahilya Bamroo posted the video. “Global desi,” she wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show the woman explaining what she is going to do. She then does so in accents of different European countries.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about six days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to share various kinds of comments.

“HAHAHAH you’re incredible bubs. Never stop,” commented an Instagram user. “The French one was on point,” expressed another. “Really want to do the British Hindi so bad coz I sure can’t get the British English accent!” commented a third. “I loved the idea and you’re so talented! Keep doing more of these,” wrote a fourth.