Woman suffering from alopecia shares about her journey. Watch inspiring video

Life is full of challenges and can be really unpredictable as you can be diagnosed with a disease suddenly that is hard to accept. This woman’s courageous approach to dealing with alopecia will definitely leave you inspired. Her Instagram account by the name bald_mummy is all about embracing yourself the way you are and it is heartwarming to see.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shaily Malik told Hindustan Times that she moved to the UK from Dehradun three years ago. She presently lives in Brighton and works as a business analyst in a finance company. To divert her attention from all the stress because of the disease, she started sharing videos and pictures of her bald head on social media and was surprised to see how supportive people were around her.

In one of the latest videos posted on her Instagram account, she showed her journey from losing her hair in patches to shaving her head. “The good part is I love myself more than ever now. My hair loss doesn’t make me feel embarrassed anymore instead I go out feeling so unique and special,” she captioned the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video below:

“Actually, the right way you are carrying yourself, my best wishes always. Stay strong, stay happy,” commented an Instagram user. You are such an inspiration. God bless,” said another. Another individual said, “I love your confidence and the look!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to Hindustan Times, she said with the support from her family and friends, she stopped feeling ashamed of her alopecia and instead started embracing it.

“Recently, I shaved my head and it felt like freedom to me. I gave job interviews, started working, travelled to different cities and did every other day to day activity without hiding my baldness,” she said.

“This uncertainty of whether I will go completely bald or I might have some re-growth is one of the most stressful parts of alopecia. My morning would begin by seeing chunks of hair on the pillow. Throughout the day I could see how my hair would simply come out in huge chunks when I either brushed them or washed them. I stopped looking in the mirror as I could not recognise myself,” she said about her experience when she was initially diagnosed with the disease.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I still get stares when I go out but it does not bother me anymore. And I personally think this is the only way I can set a right example for my son to accept his problems and embrace them when he grows up,” she said.

She added it is really important to support the people around who are having alopecia or any illness that can cause visible difference. “It is already a challenge for them to embrace it and go out of their comfort zone. They know they can wear wigs and hats to hide their baldness but they choose not to. Don’t make fun of them instead appreciate the fact that they are showing their true self.”

She aims to bring awareness on alopecia through her Instagram account.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}