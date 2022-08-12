Woman surprises husband with a Golden Retriever dog. Watch how he reacts

Most of us often share our desires with our partners, and they ensure to make that happen. Not just do these moments make us grin from ear to ear, but they also make us all emotional and leave us in happy tears. Just like this video shared online that involves a woman, her husband and a surprise gift. The surprise gift left the man emotional and excited at once.

A page posted the video on Instagram that goes by the username ilovemyretrieverdog. The page regularly shares content on Golden Retriever dog. for their two lakh followers. The video is attributed to Olive's Instagram page (olive.goldenlife).

The video opens with a text insert that reads, "Surprising my husband with a Golden Retriever." The video then progresses to show pet parents shopping stuff for their Golden Retriever dog. They even sanitised their house and removed the items that the dog might chew, such as a pair of shoes and a mobile charger. After an hour-long drive, they were finally able to welcome Olive, a Golden Retriever dog. The video is adorable and may paste a wide smile to your face.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Since being shared on August 4, the video has received more than 5.9 lakh views and nearly 72,500 likes. People dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section. Many were also reminded of the moments when they adopted their dogs.

An individual wrote, "What a moment! Unforgettable, remembering my moment with Lola almost 2 yrs ago." "Oh my gosh! My mommy did the same thing - wiped the whole house with pet safe cleaning products! Congratulations on this beautiful moment in your lives! Cherish every moment!" another shared. "Awww.. made me cry.. but happy tears and smiled the whole way through this video whilst crying my happy tears . Sending loads of love to all of you," expressed a third with heart emoticons.

"Golden's are just the best!" an Instagram user commented. "Oh, I love this so much. She is a BEAUTY and is no doubt going to an amazing home," posted another. "Awww, can't stop smiling," a third shared.

