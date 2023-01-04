Woman surprises parents with their first international trip. Watch their wholesome reaction

At one point or another, we all have wished to surprise our parents. Some of us may take them out for a fancy dinner; others may buy them gifts or other things. Seeing their reactions to the surprises is always wholesome. Recently, an influencer by the name of Apoorva surprised her parents with their first international trip, and their reactions were too heartening to miss.

In the short clip, which was shared a week ago, you can see her explaining that her parents have always saved money for her and her brother. They have hardly taken trips outside and have never spent on luxury. So, to give her parents a surprise of a lifetime, Apoorva took them to Dubai. Once her parents saw the tickets, they were surely taken aback.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been liked by more than five lakh people. The clip also has a lot of comments.

Check out some of the comments

One person in the comment section said, "One of the most wholesome things I saw lately." A second person said, "When you make your parents cry for happiness is the best thing in life. " A third person added, "Loved this, so many emotions felt within moments."