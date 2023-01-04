What are the first three words you see in this viral picture shared by IAS Awanish Sharan?

IAS Awanish Sharan took to Twitter to share a picture that has several words hidden in a vast sea of alphabets. He even mentioned the first three words he saw when he looked at the image and asked his followers to share about the same. Expectedly, the intriguing post attracted several eyeballs and a flurry of responses from netizens.

“Love, Happiness & Awakening. Yours?” wrote IAS Awanish Sharan while sharing an image on Twitter. A text insert on the picture reads, “The first 3 words you see describe your 2023.”

Take a look at IAS Awanish Sharan’s tweet below:

The tweet shared by the IAS officer has received more than 2.9 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also invited several comments from verified handles and netizens.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section:

“Authenticity, power, hope,” wrote IRS Nesha Oraon. “Forgiveness, Awakening, Blessings,” posted RJ Raunac. “Freedom, progress and authenticity,” commented an individual. “Passion, Freedom m Magic,” shared another. “Love, power, authenticity,” posted a third.

