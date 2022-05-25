Woman tells bestie she’s pregnant too with adorable pregnancy reveal. Watch

Pregnancy reveals or pregnancy announcement videos are quite fun to watch. Right from the special idea for the reveal to seeing people’s reactions to the big news, such videos leave one smiling from ear to ear and can even get one all teary-eyed. This video posted on Instagram is just another example of such reveals. It shows a woman surprising her pregnant best friend with the news of her own pregnancy.

Shared by Instagram user Andrea Cavaleri on her page, the video opens to show her sitting on a couch with her friend Mel Desmarais. The friends are looking at two onesies gifted by Cavaleri to Desmarais as part of the pregnancy reveal. After reading out what the onesies say, Desmarais asks who’ll wear the second one. That’s when the big reveal happens.

We won’t give away more, so just watch the video to see the adorable reveal and their even more delightful reactions.

Since it was shared two days ago, the video has collected nearly 1,000 likes and several sweet comments from people on Instagram.

“Now I'm fully invested in this friendship and pregnancy journey,” posted an individual. “I was not expecting the feels!” wrote another. “I love this so so much… nothing is better than being pregnant with your bestie, I know from personal experience. You go girls,” shared a third. “Oh my goodness, I wasn't ready for this. How sweet!” reacted a fourth.

What do you think about this pregnancy reveal? Did it put a smile on your face?