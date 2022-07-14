Woman tells her partner she is pregnant in a sweet way with help of her daughter

It is one of the most special and memorable moments in life when people tell their partner that they are pregnant. It is delightful to see videos of couples surprising their partner with such news and seeing their partner’s reaction. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows how a woman surprised her partner with the news that she is pregnant with the help of their daughter.

The video was posted on the Instagram account hbgoodie on June 24 and it has received more than 9.6 million views. “How I told my husband I’m pregnant on Mother’s Day,” says a text insert on the video. The woman named Heather handed the positive pregnancy stick to her daughter. The little girl went over to her father who was resting on a couch and handed him the stick. The toddler also says some words which are incoherent. The man looks surprised when he gets to know the news and says “no way”. He then gets up to hug the woman.

“This is how I told my husband I was pregnant! It was a complete surprise to both of us, since it took us a long time to get pregnant with our first. Let’s just say it was the best Mother’s Day present a gal could ask for,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 4.71 lakh likes. It also prompted netizens to post several comments.

“This is how I told my husband we were having another baby. Feels, love it,” commented an Instagram user. “The pause where he and Jade are just staring at each other is so priceless,” said another. “I love how Jade is just talking away in this whole video. it made me smile so big for some reason,” posted a third.

