Woman texts auto driver in Hindi, his ‘official email’ style reply leaves her amused: ‘Noted’

A woman was left amused after her auto driver responded to her payment-related message in a tone that sounded more like a formal workplace email than a casual chat.

A woman shared how an auto driver's polished message over a failed GPay payment left her amused. (Instagram/shettynishta)

(Also read: ₹2,400: 'Disgrace to the city'">Techie claims Bengaluru auto driver extorted first-time visitors, forced them to pay ₹2,400: 'Disgrace to the city')

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The moment, shared on Instagram by Nishta Shetty, has struck a chord with social media users for its unexpected professionalism.

In the video, Shetty explained that she had taken an auto to work and paid the driver through Google Pay after reaching her destination. However, she later realised that the payment had failed because of an issue with the payment ID. She then messaged the driver in Hindi to inform him about the failed transaction.

“I texted my auto driver in Hindi, but his reply made me switch to English,” she said in the video. “So, I took an auto for work and when we reached there, I GPayed him, okay? But... and we left. But then later, I realised that the payment had failed. Like, there was some issue, like, an unavailable ID, something like that, okay?”

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She added that she wrote to him saying, “Payment fail, aapka payment you know fail ho gaya hai because ye ID ka kuch issue ho raha hai.”

‘Noted,’ replied the auto driver

What surprised her was the driver’s polished response. Reading out his message, Shetty said he wrote, “If you're planning to return by auto, I can come and drop you instead, while coming back, theek hai? If possible, you can pay me in cash at that time. Is that okay with you? Or I can come where I dropped you and if you have the cash with you, I'll collect it there.”

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Reacting to the message, she said, “Why is he talking like he's replying to, like, an official email?” She added that she immediately felt “intimidated” and replied in English: “Please come by 6 p.m. while returning.” The driver’s response was even shorter and more corporate: “Noted.”

(Also read: 'Just Bengaluru things': Auto driver’s smartwatch QR code payment goes viral)

“He has better corporate communication skills than half of the people I've worked with,” she joked.

The clip was shared with the caption, “the way I immediately matched his professionalism.”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts to the exchange

The clip has drawn several reactions online. One user wrote, “This auto driver deserves a LinkedIn profile.” Another said, “The ‘Noted’ at the end is peak corporate behaviour.” A third commented, “He communicated better than most office emails.” Another wrote, “Professionalism level is unmatched.” One more added, “This is the most polite payment follow-up I have seen.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)