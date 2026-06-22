Techie claims Bengaluru auto driver extorted first-time visitors, forced them to pay ₹2,400: 'Disgrace to the city'

An engineer has alleged that two teenagers visiting Bengaluru for the first time were threatened and extorted by an auto driver, who allegedly demanded ₹3,000 for a ride and later forced them to pay ₹2,400 after taking them to an isolated spot. The engineer claimed that the amount extorted was ₹2,400. (Pexels/Representational Image)

The claims were made by an X user who goes by the name Sanu. In the post, he wrote, “Bangalore auto walas are brutal to innocent people!” before narrating the ordeal of two young boys from a village who had arrived at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) railway station hoping to travel onward to Hosur.

According to Sanu, the two boys, aged around 16-18 years, asked an auto driver to take them to a bus stand from where they could catch a bus to Hosur. The driver allegedly agreed to drop them for ₹50 per head.

However, once the journey began, the situation changed. Sanu claimed the driver realised that the boys were visiting Bengaluru for the first time and later picked up another man along the route. The pair allegedly took the boys towards Electronic City and demanded ₹3,000.

“When the boys said they did not have that much money, the men demanded their mobiles and started beating them,” Sanu alleged. He said the teenagers called him during the incident and he heard the men shouting before the call was abruptly disconnected. “They snatched the mobile mid-call, disconnected it, and later disconnected multiple times when I tried calling back,” he wrote.