Woman travels more than 30,000 kms to complete food delivery. Watch

There are often times when we have seen food delivery agents going the extra mile to bring us our orders. However, have you ever heard of a person going 30,000 kms to drop the food? Sounds interesting, right? In a video shared by Instagram user @nomadobudget, you can see her carrying food from Singapore all the way to Antarctica.

The woman recorded her journey and could be seen with a food packet in her hand. She starts from Singapore, then goes to Hamburg, followed by Buenos Ares and Ushuaia. Lastly, she finally enters Antarctica. In the clip, you can also see the woman crossing multiple snowy and muddy paths. At last, she delivers the food and completes her journey.

In the post's caption, the woman wrote, "Today, I did a special food delivery to Antarctica from Singapore! Super excited to partner with the amazing folks at @foodpandasg to pull this off. It's not every day that you get to deliver Singaporean flavours across 30,000+ km and four continents to one of the most remote places on earth!"

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 37,000 times and has 6000 likes and several comments.

One person in the comments wrote, "Awesome." A second person said, "This is insane." A third user added, "Incredible!" Some others have reacted using heart emojis.

