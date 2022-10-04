Woman tries French fries with vanilla ice cream, loves the combination. Would you ever give it a try?

Ice cream is a delicious and oh-so indulgent treat, and so are thin crispy French fries. But have you ever tried them together? Well, it sounds weird. Right? However, a woman tried the bizarre food combination, and her reaction left many in shock.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Thakur sisters. The page has nearly 6,000 followers and is dedicated to two sisters who share food reviews and recipes. They also rate unusual food combinations. "Weirdest best food combo!" reads the caption written alongside the video with several hashtags, including #icecream and #frenchfries. The video shows the woman dipping French fries in vanilla ice cream and trying the combination. And to everyone's surprise, she happens to like the peculiar food combination and even rates it 9 out of 10. Watch the video below:

The video was shared on September 22 and has since raked up more than 22,000 views and over 660 likes. It has received mixed reactions from netizens.

"Fries with vanilla ice cream tastes good," posted an individual. "Really it is weird trying fries with ice cream," wrote another. "It's yum," expressed a third. "Once I ate Maggie with potato chips and trust me it was so delicious," shared a fourth. Would you ever try French fries dipped in vanilla ice cream?