Woman tries ‘world’s sourest candy’ in viral video. Watch her reaction

A woman thought trying the ‘world’s sourest candy’ called ‘black death,’ and filming her reaction would be interesting. She, however, didn’t expect what would happen next. The candy caused a strong physical reaction, making her scream in discomfort. A video documenting her experience has quickly gone viral on Instagram, amassing millions of views and a flurry of comments.

Woman's reaction after trying the 'black death' candy. (Instagram/@underratedhijabi)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Black death,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by a user who goes by Underrated Hijabi. The video opens to show the woman introducing ‘black death’ to the viewers. She then reads the warning on the packet that says it is not suitable for children below the age of 8 years. As the video progresses, she tries one of the candy balls. What happens next is nothing short of scary.

The woman experienced an alarming reaction that included unusual movements and screams. She describes feeling like ‘there’s a metal rod’ at the back of her throat.

She doesn’t stop here and tries another candy ball from the packet, only to have a similar experience. This time, she spits out the ball in her hand.

Watch this woman trying the candy here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared four days ago on Instagram. Over 2.3 million people have since viewed it, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even dropped comments on the video.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Imagine passing by and seeing this,” posted an individual.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another added, “If I was watching this girl, I would call an ambulance and the closest exorcist.”

“Guys she’s not overreacting, it is actually that bad,” expressed a third.

A fourth remarked, “This is hands down one of the funniest videos I have ever watched. Thank you for making my day.”

“This is the best video I’ve seen all year,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “You should’ve read the name carefully.”

“Why would you eat another one? I’m crying,” wrote a seventh.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON