Woman tucking in a horse to its bed is the sweetest thing you’ll see
A video of a woman tucking in a horse to its bed has gone viral on social media. Watch the video inside.
There are several animal videos on the Internet that never fail to make us smile, from dogs helping their humans to birds dancing to a song. Many such videos bring a smile to our faces, and now, another animal-related video has gone viral on social media. It shows a woman tucking a horse into bed.
The video was shared on Reddit by the page MadeMeSmile. The clip begins to show a woman bringing in a horse and then making it sit on its bed. Once the horse lies down, she puts a blanket over it. Then she lays down beside the horse and massages its head.
Watch the video of the woman tucking the horse into the bed here:
This post was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 36,000 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.
Check out a few reactions here:
An individual wrote, “This beautiful horse's behavior is a true testament to the owner. Very well done!" A second added, "The horse pulled the blanket up with his teeth twice. Smart horsey." "Just the right balance of foot out of the blanket to maintain the hot-cold balance. Perfect. This horse is me," wrote a third. A fourth joked, "I love how the horse has the human so well trained."