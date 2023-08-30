Woman turns old CDs into a beautiful home decor item

A video of a woman’s intricate process of transforming old CDs into a stunning ceiling hanging has gone crazy viral online. In it, a woman is seen carefully peeling off the top layers of the CDs before cutting and transforming them into a breathtaking art piece.

Many were impressed with the woman’s art piece. (Instagram/@amee_kaushik_ribadiya)

“Old Cd’s into something useful - Wall Hanger with CDs,” wrote Instagram user Ribadiya while sharing a video on Instagram. The video opens to show Ribadiya boiling CDs in a cauldron. As the video continues, she removes the CDs from the cauldron using a strainer. She then cuts them, adds beads, and merges them to create an exquisite hanging decoration. Finally, she suspends the finished product from the ceiling.

Watch the entire process of making this ceiling hanging from scratch here:

The video was shared a week ago on Instagram. Over 33 million people have since viewed it, and the numbers are still going up. The video has also accumulated tons of comments from Instagram users.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral video:

“Shuru me mujhe laga ki koi khane ki cheez bana rahi ho [In the beginning, I thought you were cooking something to eat],” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “This is some out of the box thinking, great going.”

“Damn! Impressive!” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “That’s some creative idea. Nice work girl.”

“This was beautiful,” wrote a fifth with a heart emoticon.

What do you think about this decor item?

