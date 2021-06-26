Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman tweets about how her dad texts, shares screenshot. People relate to it

People shared all sorts of comments while reacting to the woman's tweet about her dad's texting habit.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 12:03 PM IST
The Twitter user shared a screenshot with this image.(Twitter/@twentytwobyPai)

The Internet is filled with funny stories about how some dads send texts to their children that read more like a formal message to their colleagues and less like an informal chat with their kids. There is now a latest addition to that list. It is a tweet by a woman describing how her father texts like “he's writing an email to the manager?” If your dad texts you in the same way too, there is a chance you’ll find the post highly relatable.

“Why does my father text me like he's writing an email to the manager?” reads the tweet. The post is complete with a screenshot of a text from her dad.

Take a look at the post shared on Twitter:

Since being posted on Twitter, the share has gathered more than 3,200 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Many shared their own stories. Just like this individual who wrote, “I sent some grocery items on amazon pantry to my home. Little did I think this would be my father's response” and shared this image:

Here’s what others posted:

What are your thoughts on the tweet? Did you find it relatable too?

twitter

