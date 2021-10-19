Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman wears Halloween mask to prank dogs, they react very differently
trending

Woman wears Halloween mask to prank dogs, they react very differently

Dogs' different reactions to seeing a Halloween mask will keep your entertained.
Woman wears Halloween mask to prank her dogs.(Instagram/@lifewithkleekai)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 10:20 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

With Halloween just a few days away, the Internet is filled with various kinds of videos related to this occasion. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it involving a scary mask and two dogs. There is a chance that the entertaining video will leave you giggling.

The video is shared on the Instagram page called lifewithkleekai. “Things got real spooky for Copper on his left and right side for a bit there,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show the two dogs named Cooper and Skye sitting on a couch. Within moments, their human approaches them while wearing a mask. What is entertaining to watch is how the dogs react absolutely differently to the situation.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has gathered over 8,000 likes, since being shared. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“So now we know what gets Skye to speak!” wrote an Instagram user. “Skye said “Calm down, Copper, it’s mom!’,” posted another. “Idk what skye said to cooper but cooper ain’t say another word since she spoke,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

halloween
