Woman with a 9-to-5 says you don't need to quit your job to travel, explains how

Many people dream of travelling the world but feel tied down by their full-time jobs. One content creator believes that pursuing a passion for travel does not always require leaving a stable career. Instead, she says it comes down to planning, flexibility and making the most of the time you already have.

Working remotely can make longer trips easier to plan. (Representative Image)

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Lifestyle and travel creator Annie Sharma recently shared an Instagram video explaining how she manages to travel regularly while working a full-time 9-to-5 job. In the clip, she breaks down the strategies that help her balance work and travel, ending with a message that has struck a chord with many online: “You don't have to quit your job to follow your passion.”

How Annie balances work and travel

The video opens with Annie saying that the biggest factor behind her travels is planning ahead. She explains that every trip is usually planned around two months in advance.

"I usually don't take spontaneous trips because this helps me calculate how much money I need to save, how much the expenditure will be and how many leaves I will take," she says.

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{{^usCountry}} Instead of opting for short holidays, Annie also prefers taking longer trips lasting around 10 days. She says this allows her to make better use of weekends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of opting for short holidays, Annie also prefers taking longer trips lasting around 10 days. She says this allows her to make better use of weekends. {{/usCountry}}

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"What this helps me do is sandwich two weekends during my trip. I can explore the place on weekends and on weekdays I can also work remotely," she explains.

According to Annie, having a remote job has played a major role in making this lifestyle possible. Alongside her full-time work, she also earns through social media content, sponsored activities and occasional sponsored trips, which help support her travel expenses.

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She concludes the video by addressing a common message often seen on social media.

"So the point is, you don't have to leave your job to follow your passion because everyone on social media is saying you do that. Sometimes all it needs is better planning," she says.

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While social media is often filled with stories of people quitting their jobs to travel full time, Annie's perspective offers an alternative, showing that with careful planning, remote work and smart budgeting, it is possible to pursue a love for travel without giving up a steady career.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)