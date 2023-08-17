Woman's Bharatanatyam dance performance outside Washington Monument is viral. Watch

Many dance videos on the Internet go viral, and this one is a new addition to those videos. A woman was seen performing Bharatanatyam outside the iconic Washington Monument. Her incredible dance routine has left people mesmerised. (Also Read: Woman’s Kathak performance to Mohe Rang Do Laal will wow you)

Snapshot of the woman performing Bharatanatyam.(Instagram/@Swathi Jaisankar)

The video was shared on Instagram by user Swathi Jaisankar, a Bharatanatyam artist. The clip opens to show Jaisankar dressed in a kurta. As the video goes on, she can be seen dancing gracefully to the beats of a song outside the Washington Monument. Many people in the video can also be heard cheering her on.

In the caption of the post, Jaisankar wrote, "Did a quick spontaneous choreography to this jathi during my trip to DC! Shoutout to the sweetest crowd."

Watch the video of Swathi Jaisankar performing Bharatanatyam here:

This post was shared on June 9. Since being shared, it has been viewed close to eight lakh times. The share has also garnered nearly 51,000 times. views no? Many people even took to the comments section of the post to express their views on her dance.

Here's what people had to say about this Bharatanatyam performance:

An individual wrote, "Wonderful dance with a beautiful background. Great enthusiasm from the bystanders too. How could they not enjoy this!" A second commented, "Just so beautifully done! And those foot claps took my heart away."

A third said, "Wow! What footwork and mudra! Beautiful stance and postures." "How you did this beautiful choreography spontaneously is incomprehensible to me," expressed a fourth.

A fifth shared, "Very Beautiful. Thank you for carrying out culture with you and proudly showcasing it. God bless you."

