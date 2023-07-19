For many, meeting new people, getting to know them closely and dating can be a challenge. It’s not only about meeting a new person but also approaching them can be a task. So, to counter this problem, a woman designed a business card for herself to give to people who she thinks she is interested in.

Woman's business card for dating becomes a hit with netizens.(Twitter)

“Dating apps are so abysmal I got business cards but for flirting,” wrote Miriam Makalia Vance on Twitter. Along with this, she also shared a picture of the business card. The card reads, “Hi, I think you’re cute. My name is Miriam. If you think I’m cute too, get in touch.” In the card, she also provided her Twitter handle and phone number.

Take a look at this business card for dating here:

This post was shared just a day ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than five million times. The image has also received several likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on Miriam’s dating business card. Several people loved the idea and said that they would like to make a card like that as well.

Take a look at what are people saying about this image here:

The graphic designing company, Canva also commented on the post. They wrote, “Start waving goodbye to love at first swipe.”

An individual shared, “I want this but for making friends as an adult, but I always assume people will think I'm insane.” A third added, “If there is any justice in the world you should get the BEST date from this tweet exploding.” A fourth commented, “These are adorable and amazing, I love the concept.” Many others also expressed that they would also like to make such cards for themselves. They also asked Miriam about how she designed them. What do you think of this idea?

