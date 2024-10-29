Woman's cringe-worthy Delhi Metro Reel goes viral, internet responds with facepalms

In a recent viral video that left the internet both amused and exasperated, a woman’s attempt to create a dramatic reel on the Delhi Metro drew a wave of reactions. The clip shows the woman running frantically through the metro and the station, boarding and then exiting in a staged dash. The “climax” reveals her discovering a supposedly “cheating boyfriend” in the metro, leading her to dramatically faint on the station stairs as her “love rival” takes her man away. Woman’s dramatic reel in Delhi metro sparked mixed reactions.(Instagram/@delhi.connection)

The woman’s exaggerated performance, with her lying on the metro floor, drew confused glances from other commuters who seemed bewildered by the impromptu drama unfolding before them. While the exact date and location of this incident remain unclear, the video has since been widely shared, racking up thousands of views and sparking a online debate.

Mixed reactions pour in

Many viewers found the reel hilarious, though others weren’t so entertained. One user commented, “This is beyond cringe; why would someone lie down on the metro floor?” Another added, “The acting is terrible, but I can’t stop laughing at the other people’s faces.” A third netizen remarked, “This is embarrassing for everyone watching, but it’s hard to look away!” Some viewers voiced concerns, questioning whether public transport is the place for such antics, while others dismissed it as harmless fun.

The post has received a range of reactions with a popular sentiment of secondhand embarrassment. “I think we all cringed a little,” a user noted, echoing the majority who labelled it “cringe-worthy.” Another chimed in, “Imagine walking into this scene while just trying to get home.” The scene’s hilarity even led one user to comment, “The looks on people’s faces are priceless!”

Previous incidents of public performance

This is not the first time a performance in the Delhi Metro has gained online fame for all the wrong reasons. Previously, a video of a man named Sachin dancing to “Naacho Naacho” on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro also drew widespread backlash. Sachin’s energetic moves continued even on the platform at Indraprastha Station, surprising fellow passengers and sparking similar reactions of outrage online.

Much like the woman’s dramatic reel, his dance routine left many internet users disappointed.