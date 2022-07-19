Woman gets sad she doesn't have enough photos with dog, pooch gets bamboozled

Do you love watching videos that involve dogs? Are you looking for a dog video to uplift your spirits? If the answers are yes, then here's a video that might help. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a cute interaction between a woman and her dog. The clip is an absolute delight and may prompt you to watch it repeatedly.

"I bet this will make you laugh. And yes, she is the mom who said 'No' for the dog," reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram with several hashtags, including #doglovers and #petsofinstagram. A text insert on the video reads, "Nani is very angry with Kofee." The video shows a woman complaining to her dog about not getting enough pictures clicked together.

Take a look at the video below to see the dog's reaction:

The video was shared four days ago. It has since then accumulated over 2.8 lakh views and has also received 29,600 likes. The clip has also prompted people to express their thoughts in the comments section.

"I love the reels with your cutie pie. This being my favourite. Can’t stop watching it again and again," shared an individual. "Awwww that innocent eyes !!! I’m so in love with their bond," posted another. "Such a cute convo," commented a third. "The way she talk. This bond," expressed a fourth. "His reaction," wrote a fifth with heart emoticons.