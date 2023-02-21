Woman’s explanation about Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor’s Jab We Met amazes people

Imtiaz Ali’s film Jab We Met with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor as leads has a special place in people’s hearts. This warm and fuzzy love story that was released over a decade ago is still watched by many. There are also posts often shared on social media related to the film. Just like this tweet that gives an explanation about the movie. The post has wowed people, and chances are, it will have the same effect on you too.

Twitter user Isha shared the post. “TIL that in Jab We Met, Aditya was sad because he had a dysfunctional family and his true passion was music but he was unable to make space for it in his life. Then he meets GEET, which means MUSIC - what Aditya had been searching for all his life and she brings him joy. Aaahh,” she wrote.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has received close to 64,000 views and counting. Additionally, the tweet has accumulated nearly 2,200 likes. The share also prompted people to post several reactions, with many expressing their amazement at her explanation.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Happy realisation,” wrote a Twitter user. “GEET!!! Oh!” expressed another. “My God!” commented a third. “Omg! Yes!” posted a fourth. What are your thoughts on the post?

