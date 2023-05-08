Woman’s farewell dance to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai goes viral, leaves netizens speechless

Watching dance videos has become a popular pastime for many on social media. From classical forms to contemporary beats, these videos often succeed in mesmerising and entertaining viewers. Now, a video of a woman dancing to the song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai is going viral on social media and is receiving thunderous applause from viewers. The song, from the 1993 action drama film Khal Nayak, was sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun. Musical duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed the song while Anand Bakshi wrote its lyrics.

Kanika Gopal dancing to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai on the stage.(Instagram/@_kanikagopal)

“These 4 years were unbearable but this place (stage) helped me get through it. It made me what I am today,” wrote Instagram user Kanika Gopal while sharing the video on the meta-owned platform. Gopal, who identifies herself as an engineer, dancer, and artist in her Instagram bio, recently wowed people with her stunning dance performance. The video features her gracefully dancing to the iconic Bollywood song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai while dressed in a beautiful red saree. Her flawless dance moves earned her loud cheers and applause from the audience. A text overlay on the video reads, “Pov - You are going out with a bang.”

Watch the viral dance video:

Since being shared on April 3, the video has raked up more than one million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated lakhs of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“Thisss… You owned the saree, owned the stage, owned the song...aur kuch rehta hai kya (is there anything left),” posted an individual. Another added, “Omgggg...... you nailed it dude.” “This is what perfection looks like,” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “You ate it and left no crumbs... Hats off.” “Slayed,” joined a fifth.

