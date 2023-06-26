Woman’s freestyle dance to Coke Studio’s Kana Yaari amazes netizens

Coke Studio’s Kana Yaari won people’s hearts worldwide, earning admiration for its melody despite being in a language unfamiliar to many. Since the release of this Balochi Ballad, people have been sharing their renditions and showcasing their dance moves to the song. Recently, a woman shared a video of herself dancing to the song, and people can’t help but watch it on loop. Kaifi Khali not only composed the music of this song but also collaborated with Eva B and Wahab Bugti in writing its soulful lyrics.

Woman dancing to Coke Studio’s Kana Yaari. (Instagram/@eshnakutty)

The video was shared on Instagram by professional flow dancer Eshna Kutty. “Coke Studio Pakistan as it is makes me the happiest but @thequickstyle got me even more hooked to Kana Yaari. Had to get it off my chest. Next up: Tu Jhoom? I’m freestyling, but maybe one day I will also get to choreograph this with a crew. Teehe,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram.

The video shows Kutty dancing to the song Kana Yaari with the hoop. As she dances, she performs some tricks with the hoop. Her seamless execution might even leave you wanting more.

Watch the video right here:

Although the video was shared on April 15 on Instagram, it is still gaining traction. The video has accumulated over 8.8 lakh views and over 72,500 likes. It has even garnered a flurry of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

An individual commented, “That subtle neck movement just before the drop. I watched this 5 times just for that! Love this!” “Girl you are so smooth! So talented,” added another. A third shared, “I always enjoy watching you hoop and dance!” “Dayum! I feel so happy to see you doing the best on my fav music,” expressed a fourth. A fifth posted, “That flow.”

