Woman’s Hindi version of FRIENDS title song will hit you right in the feels

A Hyderabad-based singer and songwriter took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing the title song of the American sitcom FRIENDS in Hindi. As expected, the video went viral and earned numerous responses. Many listeners experienced goosebumps while listening to the song; some even expressed their love for it. Woman singing her version of FRIENDS title song in Hindi. (Instagram/@ramyaramkumarmusic)

Ramya Ramkumar shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Losing Matthew Perry this year was one of the most personal losses quite a few of us, including myself, felt. I could not get myself to do this sooner than now (it was too hard) but, here is something I did for him (mainly keeping him in focus) to show love for all the laughs he gave us all these years. May his soul be at peace.”

The viral video opens to show Ramkumar saying, “What if this theme song was made in Hindi?” As the video progresses, she sings the Hindi version of the song that she wrote.

Listen to the Hindi version of FRIENDS title song here:

The video was shared seven days ago on Instagram. It has since then gone viral with over 1.1 million views. Additionally, the post has accumulated numerous comments from netizens.

Check out how people reacted to this post:

“Wow. Who would have thought that we can make an equally beautiful version of FRIENDS title track in Hindi,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I had goosebumps from the moment you started singing. I don’t know when teary eyes came in.”

“Thank you for cheering my mood accidentally. Love you,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “This was such a treat to my ears.”

“One of the best renditions of this song so far. Thank you,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Wow. Gave me goosebumps. Literally!”