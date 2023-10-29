This Hindi version of Coke Studio’s Khalasi is a breath of fresh air. Watch viral video

Coke Studio song Khalasi, sung by Achint and Aditya Gadhvi, has become quite a hit on social media. People are not only listening to its tunes on the loop but also creating renditions and busting a move or two to it. Now, a video of a musician’s Hindi version of the song has gone crazy viral on Instagram. Expectedly, people are sharing various reactions to it, with many saying that they ‘loved it’. Some even requested the musician to release the full song in Hindi. Musician Jesus Mehta singing his version of Coke Studio’s Khalasi.(Instagram/@jesusmehta)

“Kharvo Khalasi Goti Lo. Hindi version taaki sab log samajh sake ki @adityagadhviofficial ne kya gaya hai isme. @cokestudiobharat ka trending song hindi me [Kharvo Khalasi Goti Lo. A Hindi version so that everyone can understand what @adityagadhviofficial has sung in this. The trending song from @cokestudiobharat in Hindi],” wrote Instagram user Jesus Mehta while sharing a viral video on Instagram.

The video opens with Mehta showing the song Khalasi playing on a smartphone. As the video goes on, he says, “Kya ho agar is Gujarati song me Hindi lyrics add kie jaein [What if Hindi lyrics are added to this Gujarati song]?” He then explains the meanings of certain words in the song that he retained as they were. Finally, he sings his rendition of the viral Coke Studio song.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared two days ago on Instagram. It has since amassed over 4.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral video:

“Loved it,” posted an individual.

Another shared, “Killed it once again.”

“Breath of fresh air,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “This is real talent.”

“We need a full fledged version of this,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “You need to release this as a song.”

“Thank you. We want translation of the entire song in Hindi. Please!” added a seventh.

