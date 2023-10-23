Woman's incredible barrel jumps while performing Garba will make your jaw drop. Watch

An incredible video showcasing a woman doing back-to-back barrel jumps has stunned the Internet. The woman can be seen performing these jumps in the middle of a group. The video was shared on social media by the handle @rasleelagarbaacademy. Snapshot of the woman doing barrel jumps, (Instagram/@rasleelagarbaacademy)

"@mahek_parekh_ goes higher and higher and higher. 'The barrel jumps girl'," wrote @rasleelagarbaacademy on Instagram. Alongside, the pagealso shared a video. (Also Read: Man adds unique touch to his Navratri celebrations, dances underwater)

The clip opens to show a woman dressed in a vibrant green ghagra. She is seen standing in the middle of a group and continuously doing the jumps. As she performs, people around her look at her in amazement.

Watch the video of this woman doing barrel jumps here:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has garnered close to two million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Several were stunned to see her performance and praised her skills.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Wow, amazing. I have no words."

A second said, "Dude I will faint if I do so many turns. Hats off to this girl."

"Superb, no words to express. God bless you dear," added a third.

A fourth commented, "Superb energy level. Hats off."

A fifth expressed, "Simply outstanding."

Many others also reacted to the video using heart and fire emojis. Several also commented that they were able to count more than 20 jumps that she did.

What are your thoughts on this viral dance clip?

