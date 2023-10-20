News / Trending / Man adds unique touch to his Navratri celebrations, dances underwater

Man adds unique touch to his Navratri celebrations, dances underwater

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 20, 2023 10:02 AM IST

Jaydeep Gohil, an underwater dancer, took to Instagram to share a video of his special Navratri celebrations.

An artist who is famous for underwater dancing shared a video to show his incredible way of celebrating Navratri. The video shows him dancing underwater while wearing traditional attire and holding sticks that look similar to the props used in traditional dance form dandiya.

The image shows a man dancing underwater. (Instagram/@hydroman_333)
The image shows a man dancing underwater. (Instagram/@hydroman_333)

Jaydeep Gohil, whose Instagram bio says he is “India’s first underwater dancer,” shared the video. His page is filled with exciting videos that capture him performing varied dances while underwater.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read: Woman recreates creepy dance from horror film M3GAN, video wows people

Gohil shared his Navratri special video with a caption that reads, “Navratri in heaven.” The video opens to show the inside of a pool. The background is decorated with elements that one traditionally sees in Navratri celebrations.

Gohil, who is seen wearing a deep-blue kurta and pyjama, is seen holding dandiya-like sticks. He then goes on to dance to the song Radhe Radhe.

Take a look at this underwater dance:

The video was shared two days ago. Since then, it has gone viral. Till now, the video has collected close to 6.7 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. While some shared how it looks tough, others praised the artist.

Also Read: Woman's gravity-defying underwater dance to Barbie's song shocks people

What did Instagram users say about this underwater dance video?

“Whoever is ideating the concepts for your video, take a bow,” praised an Instagram user. To which, the artist replied, “I am doing it.” Another person added, “Aquaman.” A third joined, “Salute to the efforts.” A fourth wrote, “Bro are you amphibian?” referencing the species that can live both in water and on land.

About the song Radhe Radhe:

The song is from the film Dream Girl. Sung by Meet Bros and featuring singer Amit Gupta, the track is picturised on Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out