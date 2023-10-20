Man adds unique touch to his Navratri celebrations, dances underwater

An artist who is famous for underwater dancing shared a video to show his incredible way of celebrating Navratri. The video shows him dancing underwater while wearing traditional attire and holding sticks that look similar to the props used in traditional dance form dandiya. The image shows a man dancing underwater. (Instagram/@hydroman_333)

Jaydeep Gohil, whose Instagram bio says he is “India’s first underwater dancer,” shared the video. His page is filled with exciting videos that capture him performing varied dances while underwater.

Gohil shared his Navratri special video with a caption that reads, “Navratri in heaven.” The video opens to show the inside of a pool. The background is decorated with elements that one traditionally sees in Navratri celebrations.

Gohil, who is seen wearing a deep-blue kurta and pyjama, is seen holding dandiya-like sticks. He then goes on to dance to the song Radhe Radhe.

Take a look at this underwater dance:

The video was shared two days ago. Since then, it has gone viral. Till now, the video has collected close to 6.7 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. While some shared how it looks tough, others praised the artist.

What did Instagram users say about this underwater dance video?

“Whoever is ideating the concepts for your video, take a bow,” praised an Instagram user. To which, the artist replied, “I am doing it.” Another person added, “Aquaman.” A third joined, “Salute to the efforts.” A fourth wrote, “Bro are you amphibian?” referencing the species that can live both in water and on land.

About the song Radhe Radhe:

The song is from the film Dream Girl. Sung by Meet Bros and featuring singer Amit Gupta, the track is picturised on Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha.

