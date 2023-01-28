Woman recreates creepy dance from horror film M3GAN, video wows people

The creepy and intriguing dance sequence by a killer robot from the horror film M3GAN has gone viral since its release. There are many who tried recreating the dance, often adding their own unique twists. Among them is Miami-based underwater performer Kristina Makushenko. She shared a video of her recreating the hit number underwater. Chances are, her video will leave you stunned.

“Hi. I’m M3GAN. your new best friend. FAKE KNIFE. Ohhh that 360 cartwheel was kinda hard to re-create underwater by the wall. We are not gonna talk about how many times I hit the wall. Who spotted my RUN at the end of the reel. When I was filming that moment, someone swam to me and asked if I was ok (I was embarrassed, but I’m used to it). Who watched this movie in theatres? What’s your FAV genre? Mine are - HORRORS,” she wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show a split screen to show a comparison between her dance and the original scene from the film.

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of likes and comments.

“You absolutely nailed this!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “This lady is FIERCE on land AND in water. Keep it up!!!!!” commented another. “Watching you crawl fast underwater made me so nervous and scared. Great work!” expressed a third. “Girl!!!!! So talented,” commented a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?