Woman’s mashup of Hindi and English songs will make your jaw drop. Watch

A video of a woman singing a few songs has gone viral on social media. In the video, the woman effortlessly switches between Hindi and English songs and leaves viewers in awe.

Mariam Kisat recorded herself singing a mashup of four songs, and as expected it has gone viral online. (Instagram/@mariyamkisat_)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Super nervous singing my new mashup with 3 of my friends. This time, I absolutely love Flowers by Miley Cyrus so thought I could give it a little twist,” wrote Mariyam Kisat while sharing the video on Instagram.

The video opens to show Kisat showcasing her singing talent as her friends listen to her. She begins by singing the popular song Flowers and transitions to Barbie Girl. As the video progresses, she switches to the song Lat Lag Gayee and seamlessly merges it with Bang Bang. She then returns to Barbie Girl and Lat Lag Gayee before concluding her medley with a powerful rendition of Bang Bang. As she finishes, her friends give her a well-deserved round of applause.

Watch Kisat singing a medley of four songs:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on August 1. It has since accumulated over 1.8 million views, and the numbers are still increasing.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Surprise is an understatement!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Woah! She is a rockstar! I love her voice!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Brilliant as always,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Wow. This was like fire.”

“Ramta Jogi wala jo mashup tha, nothing can match that [Nothing can match your Ramta Jogi mashup],” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail