Woman’s ‘mic drop’ mashup of Pasoori, Jehda Nasha, Besharam Rang and more goes viral. Watch

Though we bid farewell to the year 2022, we still listen, sing or dance to the songs that made us smile or shed a tear. Now, a musician compiled a few hit songs from the year gone by and turned them into a brand new song that will soothe your soul. Moreover, she used English and Hindi songs in her ‘mic drop’ mashup. The video is such that you won’t be able to hold back your ‘wows’. Her effortless singing and soulful voice will even prompt you to watch the video on loop.

“HITS Of 2022 Mashup!! Which one was your favourite from last year? Also tell me yeh kaisa lagaaaa!!! I missed out on a lot of songs, so drop them in the comments and we can make another one. Happy New Year!! My projects are incomplete without @itsbrahmdeep audio mixed by him, of course,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Vipasha Malhotra. According to her Insta bio, she is a musician, stand-up comedian and writer.

The clip shows Vipasha starting her mashup with Rema and Selena Gomez’s Calm Down and perfectly blending it with the lyrics of the globally hit Coke Studio song Pasoori. As the video progresses, she sings a few lines from Amar Jala Group and Faridkot’s Jehda Nasha and goes on to sing Arijit Singh’s Kesariya. She ends the video with Pathaan’s Besharam Rang and sings Calm Down again. A text insert towards the end of the video reads, “Calm down after watching this!” It accompanies a laughing emoticon.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on January 12, the video has accumulated over 3.3 million views. Many also took to the post’s comments section to express their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“This was next level amazing!!! Just too good,” expressed an Instagram user. Another commented, “That amalgamation of ‘Pasoori’ with ‘Calm Down’ was just brilliant! The songs blended in so effortlessly. People may say that a lot of audio engineering must have gone in for such an output. But I feel even a raw mashup (phone recording) would have a similar impact. A lot of brain work has gone into it for sure right from picking up a common key to blending the songs in both major and minor scales one after the other! Pheww!” “Someone please give this lady a medal.. She is just awesome,” wrote a third. A fourth added, “The Besharam Rang part was the best….” “Uh forgot Kehndi Hundi Si,” shared a fifth. A sixth posted, “Oh my my! This is so good!”

