Woman’s moving note to daughter’s birth mother goes viral

An emotional letter written by a woman to the birth mother of her adoptive daughter has left people emotional. The daughter, who goes by Amy on Twitter, shared the note on the micro-blogging site after finding it in her mother’s belongings.

“Just found an envelope of my adoption documents, much of which I’d never seen before. This letter from my mom to my birth mother… I am a MESS,” Amy wrote as she posted a pic of the note.

“Amy is approaching her 19th birthday. She has matriculated, has her driving licence and has grown into a beautiful, colourful and talented young woman. She is becoming increasingly independent. Should she ever make the decision to seek you, I want you to know that I have thought of you often over these 19 years and offered many prayers for you, wishing I could communicate the joy she has been to us… her beauty and her well being,” read the first few lines of the heartening letter.

The tweet was shared on August 5. Since being posted, it has gone viral. Till now, the share has received more than 6.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has prompted people to post varied reactions.

“Your mother is ICONIC,” commented a Twitter user. “This is quite something. To be truly loved by such a beautiful mother is the greatest gift and she clearly felt that way about you too. An emotional read for you. Big hugs,” posted another. “You mom is a star,” joined a third. “I think we are all dying to know if you have ever met your birth mother?” asked a fourth. To which, Amy replied and wrote, “I did. And my younger half brothers! I look exactly like her”.

