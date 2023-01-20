Man finds out why his mom used the same plate for two decades until she died, post leaves people emotional

We all grow up watching our parents have certain habits that they have been following for years or the ones they refuse to change. As children we don’t always know the reason behind such habits and they can very well be emotional. Just like Twitter user Vikram S Buddhanesan found out after his mom’s demise why she ended up using the same plate for over two decades until she died.

“This is Amma's plate.. she used to eat in this for the past 2 decades.. it's a small plate.. she allowed only myself and chulbuli (Sruthi, my niece) only to eat in this other than her.. after her demise only I came to know through my sister, that this plate was a prize won by me,” he wrote and shared the image of the plater.

While replying to his own tweet, he also added some more info. “In my 7th STD… that is in the year 1999. All these 24 years she had eaten food from this plate which was won by me... How sweet know... And she didn't even tell me this. Maaaaaa miss you maa. #Amma,” he added.

Take a look at the tweets:

The main tweet received over 1.5 lakh views and counting. The post has accumulated several emotional comments from people. From consoling the Twitter user to expressing their own stories, people posted various comments.

Here’s what Twitter users posted:

“Mother’s love is eternal,” wrote a Twitter user. “So touchy....felt something while reading this post,” expressed another. “Unconditional love,” commented a third. “That's why they say mom’s love can't be matched with anything in this world ,” shared a fourth. Many expressed their reactions through heart emoticons.

